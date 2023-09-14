DK Metcalf: My effort wasn't where it needed to be against Rams

After the Rams routed the Seahawks in Week One, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said the Rams "wanted it more and played harder" than his team and he got no argument from wide receiver DK Metcalf this week.

Metcalf showed plenty of energy when it came to laying out Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and jawing with Rams players once the game was almost out of reach, but he said he agreed with Smith when it came to the Rams working harder over the course of the game. He said he didn't know why that was the case while pointing the finger at himself as one of the culprits.

“I really can’t speak for everybody else’s, but my part was just effort,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “And play after play, just 100% effort, it wasn’t just there like it’s been in the past. So, I know that’s one thing I’ve got to clean up. And just playing as a team. When something goes wrong or adversity hits, we just can’t start pointing fingers or just looking around for somebody else to make a play or just to have an answer. Can’t look for the coaches. . . . I can’t tell you. I think it’s just an inward experience, a lack of preparation on my part. Just got to do a better job preparing during the week and knowing my job."

The Seahawks will be in Detroit this weekend. Another low-energy outing will likely leave them with an 0-2 record and big questions about why they've been unable to answer the bell after making a run to the playoffs last season.