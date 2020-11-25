DK Metcalf, DeeJay Dallas want the Philadelphia Eagles to bench Carson Wentz

DK Metcalf, DeeJay Dallas want the Eagles to bench Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Doug Pederson has vehemently defended Carson Wentz and hesitated to bench his Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback, but not everyone is convinced Wentz will break out of his funk.

Just ask the Eagles upcoming opponent for “Monday Night Football”: the Seattle Seahawks.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

In an Instagram post via ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on Tuesday, he asked if the Eagles should turn their offense over to second-round pick Jalen Hurts? Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and running back DeeJay Dallas chimed in each voting “yes” on the Eagles benching Wentz.

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf says the #Eagles should bench QB Carson Wentz for rookie 2nd round pick Jalen Hurts.



The #Eagles are playing the #Seahawks on Week 12. pic.twitter.com/NpnJVAhDNP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2020

We can’t speak for Dallas, but Metcalf knows what it’s like to play the Eagles without Wentz on the field. If you recall, during last year’s Wild Card playoff game in Philly, Wentz suffered a season-ending concussion after completing just four passes for three yards when Jadeveon Clowney knocked him out of the game.

40-year-old Josh McCown took over under center and DK Metcalf erupted. The rookie torched the Eagles defense with a seven-catch, 160-yard performance—an NFL record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game.

Story continues

He made the Eagles pay for passing him over in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and threw up a peace sign for all of the fans at Lincoln Financial Field to witness.

Not having Wentz on the field definitely played a factor in the Seahawks walking away with a 17-9 victory in Eagles territory.

But one thing we can’t quite grasp is why Metcalf would want Hurts to get his shot against the Seahawks. Hurts pummeled Metcalf when he was at Ole Miss. Back in 2017, the Crimson Tide rolled over the Rebels 66-3. Hurts finished 12-of-19 for 197 yards and two touchdowns while Metcalf had three receptions for 46 yards.

Metcalf and Dallas obviously have their own reasons for why Hurts should be out there instead of Wentz but starting Hurts on Monday may be the only thing that gives saves Pederson’s job.

The Eagles are 3-6-1 and Wentz and Co. are coming off last Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns and another dismal performance from Wentz. Through 12 weeks, Wentz leads the league with 18 turnovers (14 interceptions and 4 fumbles).

If the Eagles want to save their season, benching Wentz is only the right thing to do. We’ll see if it’s Hurts or Wentz under center as the Seahawks-Eagles take the field at 5:15 p.m. for “Monday Night Football.”