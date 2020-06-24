DK Metcalf’s dad, Terrence, looks forward to Greg Olsen sharing moments with his son

What's it like for your dad to play in the NFL with one of your current teammates? Just ask Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and his father, former NFL offensive lineman, Terrence Metcalf.

Terrence's NFL career included a seven-year stint with the Chicago Bears, where he played alongside now Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen.

Over the weekend, the Metcalfs discussed the addition of Olsen in Seattle and how both father and son will have played with the veteran tight end.

"It means Greg is old," DK said in an interview with SiriusXM Sports NFL Radio. "Yeah, that Greg is old, that's all that means."

His father, Terrence, said he was excited that Olsen is "where he is," and felt that the 35-year-old could teach DK a few things.

He came in and he was focused as a young athlete and DeKaylin's going to his second year, I really feel like when you've got a really good vet that cares about the game and the team and the people in the locker room with him, he don't mind sharing that. And he don't feel as if somebody can overshadow me… I really love the fact that a guy who saw me as a vet when he was a young kid and the way I carried myself in the locker room and the way we were connected in the locker room at the time, for him to be with DeKaylin, he can share those moments." -- Terrence Metcalf

Following in his dad's footsteps, DK also played at Ole Miss before declaring for the NFL Draft. DK was selected in the second round, 64th overall, by the Seahawks while his father went 93rd overall in the third round and was taken by the Chicago Bears.

My daddy made it easy for me to just be me and be myself, because he didn't pressure me at all to play football or to go to Ole Miss or to be an All-American. He instilled in me early that I'm going to be the best version of me, and there's only one of me, so nobody can try to put me into a category with other people. That's something carry with me to this day, that there's only one of me and I'm going to be the only one to do what I do." -- DK Metcalf

Terrence played for the Bears, Lions and Saints over his eight-year career, appearing in 78 games and starting 25 of them. His son is poised for a lengthy NFL career after a breakout rookie season.

Metcalf set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game after notching seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 17-9 victory over the Eagles in the Wild Card round. DK fell just shy of a 1,000-yard season with the Seahawks, finishing with 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

He may have decided to be a receiver, unlike his dad who played o-line, but DK says blocking like dad is no problem for him.

"I'm trying to manhandle somebody too," DK said. "I like keeping track of my pancakes."

What can you say, like father like son?

