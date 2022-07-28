With DK Metcalf contract done, a Deebo Samuel deal should follow

We’ll soon have the exact details of Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf‘s three-year extension. At first blush, it looks great — especially since he’s under contract for only four years, not six or seven.

And there’s a good chance the Metcalf details will become extremely relevant to 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Like Metcalf, Samuel is holding in until he gets his new contract. Like Metcalf, Samuel is represented by Tory Dandy of CAA.

The problem for the 49ers is that they’re still carrying quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘ $25 million cap number. It will be hard to do the Deebo deal until the 49ers trade or cut Garoppolo.

Once they do, it should be easy to work out a contract for Deebo. Dandy’ other client just provided the template.

