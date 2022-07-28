How DK Metcalf contract changes Deebo Samuel contract talks

A sizable domino in the wide receiver market has fallen. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf agreed to a three-year deal, worth up to $72 million with $58.2 million guaranteed per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is significant for the 49ers and WR Deebo Samuel for a couple reasons.

First, Metcalf and Samuel are both represented by agent Tory Dandy. It stands to reason that the will be seeking similar terms on the two contracts.

Second, Metcalf and Samuel were both 2019 second-round picks. While Metcalf has been a more productive pass catcher to this point, their contract numbers aren’t likely to be far off.

With Dandy no longer worrying about getting Metcalf’s contract hammered out, all eyes will turn to Samuel and the 49ers.

Reporting from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated Samuel is looking for a situation that will allow him to earn a second big NFL payday. That’s why a three-year deal has always made sense. He can lock up a big guaranteed number for three years, then hit free agency again before he’s 30. It’s a gamble on himself that allows him to hedge up front with a big guaranteed number.

Dandy negotiated a three-year deal for Metcalf, and he may be aiming to do the same for Samuel. Whether the 49ers are willing to go short-term is another question. They’ve typically gone more than three years with their big-money, which gives them a little bit of flexibility with the dollar amounts and the salary cap.

The exact structure of Metcalf’s deal is unknown, but the raw numbers are certainly something the 49ers can work off of. Metcalf’s $24 million average annual value is tied with Bills WR Stefon Diggs for the sixth-highest among receivers. His $58 million guaranteed is the most ever for a WR and the most ever for a non-quarterback, defensive end or left tackle.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch and executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe have been in talks with Dandy while Samuel is participating in a hold-in where he’s working on a side field during training camp instead of working out with the team.

Samuel’s presence is an indication that talks are progressing. Now Metcalf’s deal could be the catalyst that pushes the Samuel contract to the finish line. Expect his deal to come in around the same numbers as Metcalf, and for Samuel to be back on the field and practicing with his team sooner rather than later.

