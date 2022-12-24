DK Metcalf catches 35-yard dime from Geno Smith in traffic

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is getting exactly zero help from his offensive line today. He’s still managed to make some very impressive completions to DK Metcalf, though. This one is by far the best.

Watch Smith throw a dime for 35 yards right into Metcalf’s breadbasket.

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith dropped a pass in the bucket to WR DK Metcalf down the sideline for a 35-yard gain. pic.twitter.com/Gx4SbI9K4D — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 24, 2022

The Chiefs lead 17-3 at halftime.

