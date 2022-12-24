DK Metcalf catches 35-yard dime from Geno Smith in traffic

Tim Weaver

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is getting exactly zero help from his offensive line today. He’s still managed to make some very impressive completions to DK Metcalf, though. This one is by far the best.

Watch Smith throw a dime for 35 yards right into Metcalf’s breadbasket.

The Chiefs lead 17-3 at halftime.

