DK Metcalf beats Jalen Ramsey with ridiculous route, 25-yard catch

Doug Farrar
·1 min read
In this article:
With 5:43 left in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Seahawks and Rams, Russell Wilson broke out of the pocket on a scramble drill, and hurled the ball to D.K .Metcalf for a 25-yard gain. The broadcast angle showed an impressive throw and catch, but the second replay showed what really happened. Metcalf zapped cornerback Jalen Ramsey with a route you’d see in an NBA game, just pivoting and turning right around the All-Pro cornerback.

Here’s the broadcast angle:

And here’s the ridiculous replay:

Ramsey is obviously one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, if not the best, but Metcalf has given him real issues of late, even if the stats don’t show it. More often than not when these two great players squared off in 2020, it was Metcalf who beat Ramsey either early or late in his routes, and Wilson for whatever reason unable to connect with his open receiver.

Did Rams CB Jalen Ramsey really shut Seahawks WR DK Metcalf down in Week 10?

This time around, that was not a problem. As we’ve said for a very long time, DK Metcalf is a better route-runner than some might imagine.

Why Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is a better route runner than you think

Metcalf wasn’t done putting Ramsey in the spin cycle — there was this slant touchdown in the second quarter, as well.

