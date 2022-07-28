DK Metcalf agrees to $72M contract extension with Seahawks

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks came to terms on a much-needed contract extension with wide receiver DK Metcalf on Thursday.

Metcalf will get a $30 million signing bonus, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The number is a record for a WR.

Overall, the three-year extension is worth $72 million, with $58.2M guaranteed.

Now, if only Geno Smith or Drew Lock can find Metcalf as frequently and with as much precision as Russell Wilson did.

Metcalf has 216 catches over three seasons for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

