DK Metcalf admits he ‘lost his cool’ during fourth quarter meltdown

The Seahawks got beaten, bullied and embarrassed in the second half of today’s loss to the Rams. They went into halftime leading 13-7, but got blasted 23-0 after it, resulting in an easy 30-13 win for Los Angeles.

The frustration for Seattle boiled over in the fourth quarter when DK Metcalf decided to blast former teammate Ahkello Witherspoon:

This was a Dirty, dirty move by DK Metcalf. Way away from the play aswell, the defender stayed down for awhile.pic.twitter.com/GfKhtaEAus — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

If that wasn’t bad enough, Metcalf got himself flagged again after getting a warning from the officials during the commercial break.

After the game was over, Metcalf admitted that he lost his cool.

Asked #Seahawks’ DK Metcalf what happened with him and Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon and what officials said was unsportsmanlike for Metcalf to draw his late penalty. In his answer, he says he lost his cool., and reacted to Rams’ sideline woofin at him @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/XuTd0xtSx7 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 11, 2023

We’ve been hoping that Metcalf would mature with age, but this is now his fifth year in the league and at a certain point a person is who they are and you either love them for it or you don’t. Metcalf is a tremendous athlete, but it seems he’s never going to get past this particular stumbling block.

