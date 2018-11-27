DJ's NFL Power Prankings: A weekend of highlights (and lowlights) for quarterbacks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Welcome back to the weekly weird list known as Power Prankings. Given that some pretty big milestones were reached by quarterbacks over the weekend, we'll rank the accomplishments of signal-callers in the NFL over the last however many hours.

5. TOM BRADY BECOMES ALL-TIME PASSING YARDS LEADER (last week: 17)

Nothing like setting a record 99 percent of the world probably already thought you had.

It's a great accomplishment, of course, but it's just so obvious. Brady's the best QB ever and he's old. [Rajon Rondo voice] I thought he been the NFL's all-time passing yards leader.

4. BEN ROETHLISBERGER THROWS MOST INTERCEPTABLE PASS EVER (last week: 6)

Roethlisberger explained his game-losing interception with just over a minute to play against the Broncos by saying, "I threw it to the place I thought [Antonio Brown] was going to be able to make the play."

That explanation is almost as bad as the interception, as it wasn't just that the ball was picked by Shelby Harris; the defensive back covering Brown was also between Harris and Brown, meaning that if Harris didn't pick it, that guy would have. Classic.

3. CODY KESSLER GETS NAMED A STARTING QUARTERBACK (last week: N/A)

The Jaguars are hilarious! Remember: The Patriots supposedly wanted Blake Bortles back in 2014 and settled for Jimmy Garoppolo. Also remember: Bortles and this train wreck of a Jaguars team actually beat the Patriots.

2. PHILIP RIVERS SETS RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE PASSES TO START A GAME (last week: 2)

Twenty-five completions in a row. Twenty-five! Philip Rivers is the best.

1. PHILIP RIVERS SETS SINGLE-GAME COMPLETION PERCENTAGE RECORD (last week: 1)

Rivers only threw one incompletion against the Chiefs. He completed 28 of 29 passes, good for a positively outrageous 96.5 completion percentage. Philip Rivers is the best.

