Djordje Petrovic shares the unique nickname he has for Chelsea’s star man

Djordje Petrovic has revealed the unique nickname he has for Chelsea’s star man Cole Palmer whilst discussing the friendships he’s made at the club.

Petrovic arrived at Chelsea last summer for £14m from MLS side New England Revolution and had to wait until December to make his debut.

The Serbian grasped the opportunity with both hands and established himself as the number one whilst Robert Sanchez was injured, and put in a series of impressive performances.

Petrovic reveals unique nickname he has for Palmer

The 24-year-old will be hoping to hold onto the number one shirt under new boss Enzo Maresca, although the Blues have been linked with signing a new goalkeeper in the upcoming window.

Chelsea have been linked with Nice star Marcin Bulka, Filip Jorgensen of Villareal and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Petrovic made 31 appearances in all competitions keeping seven clean sheets and the Serbia international has been reflecting on his first season and the unique nickname he has for Palmer.

Petrovic revealed he has a unique nickname for Palmer.

“Cole is an amazing guy, always relaxed, maybe even more on the pitch than off it,” Petrovic told Chelsea’s website.

“He has had an amazing season and helped the team a lot.

“Sometimes we have lunch together and I have beetroot a lot, most times so Cole gave me the nickname Beetroot, I needed one for him and he eats a lot of beans, which I think is normal for English people, so he is now Beans.

“I know people call him Cold Palmer, which is a correct nickname for him, but for me he is Beans.”

Petrovic could come up against Palmer at Euro 2024 with Serbia set to take on England in their first game of the tournament.

The pair have both been selected for their countries and will be hoping they can translate their performances for the Blues to the international stage in Germany.