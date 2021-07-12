Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over Italian slugger Matteo Berrettini with rival superstar Roger Federer hailing the achievement as a "wonderful performance".

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Federer and Rafael Nadal.

His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

"I could definitely envisage that happening and I hope I will give it a shot. I'm in great form and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority," said Djokovic.

A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.

Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

"It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin," said Djokovic of Berrettini.

Of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal, he said: "It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today.

"They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."

Federer -- who bowed out in the quarter-finals while Nadal did not play -- tweeted his congratulations.

"Congrats Novak on your 20th major," said Federer, an eight-time champion at Wimbledon.

- Federer praise -

"I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done."

Djokovic also now has 85 career titles while he has become the first man to break the $150 million prize money barrier.

A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics could give him the first ever Golden Grand Slam by a male player.

"Novak is a great champion, he is writing history on this court," said Berrettini.

Djokovic overcame a nervy start to break for 3-1, which he stretched to 5-2.

He even had a set point in a marathon eighth game which the Italian saved after eight deuces.

Reinvigorated, he broke Djokovic when he served for the set and then dominated the tiebreaker which he sealed with his fourth ace of the contest.

The top seed stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set on the back of a double break.

Berrettini, bidding to be Italy's first men's Grand Slam winner since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open, clawed his way back to 4-5, saving three set points, but Djokovic this time served it out for a set apiece.

Djokovic struck first again for a 2-1 lead in the third set and fought off three break points in the sixth game, a show of defiance which brought watching Hollywood star Tom Cruise to his feet.

That was Berrettini's last chance of the set as Djokovic served it out in the 10th game.

A weary Berrettini then served up a double fault on break point to hand Djokovic a 4-3 lead in the fourth set.

Djokovic kept coming, sprinting from the back of the court to pull off a wondrous pick-up and he held on for 5-3.

Berrettini, hoping to be Italy's first singles champion at Wimbledon, saved two championship points in the eighth game.

But he was powerless on the third as Djokovic swept to his place in history.

"It is not the end, it is the beginning for me," said Berrettini.

"Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say Grazie Grazie."

dj/pi/je

Recommended Stories

  • Novak Djokovic '50-50' on whether to play at Tokyo Olympics

    Even with a chance to complete a so-called “Golden Slam,” Novak Djokovic isn't sure he'll be playing at the Tokyo Olympics. “I’ll have to think about it,” Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon on Sunday.

  • Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, Wimbledon 2021 men's final: live score and latest updates

    Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, BBC One, 2pm Novak Djokovic pounces with ruthless purpose in pursuit of sixth title to dispatch Denis Shapovalov Novak Djokovic will become the greatest tennis player of all time TV details, odds and prize money

  • Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to win 20th major

    Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in four sets at Wimbledon - the Serbian's third straight triumph at the All England Club and sixth overall. With his 20th career major title, the World No. 1 is now tied for the all-time men's Grand Slam record with his "Big Three" rivals: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. During the presentation ceremony, Djokovic said equaling the men's record "means none of us three will stop," adding, "I have to pay great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players that I ever faced in my career. They are the reason that I'm where I am today." After losing a close first set in a tiebreak and contending with a crowd that kept chanting the Italian underdog's name, Djokovic handily won the next three sets. Having also won the Australian and French Open titles this year, Djokovic only needs to win the U.S. Open to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar slam. The 34-year-old also completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam, which is winning all four majors as well as the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in the same year, a feat no man has ever accomplished.

  • Djokovic wins Wimbledon title, ties record for most Grand Slams

    Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini to win his 6th Wimbledon title and ties the record for the most Grand Slams with 20.

  • Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon, ties Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal for Grand Slam record

    Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a 20th Grand Slam men's singles title.

  • Tennis Best Bets for July 12

    Kenny Ducey gives his best bets for the action in Newport on Monday. (USA Today Sports / Peter van den Berg)

  • Italy explodes in joy after winning European soccer title

    Italians celebrated the European Championship soccer title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic. A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after Italy beat England in a penalty shootout Sunday to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup. “We are coming out of a difficult year and a half which has left us exhausted, like other countries in the world,” said Fabrizio Galliano, a 29-year-old from Naples who watched the match on a big screen in downtown Rome.

  • This high-ranking Gators commit was drafted by the Phillies

    The Phillies are always stocking up on arms, and did so again by poaching the Gators' best recruit in the 2021 class.

  • Yahoo DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

    Game 3 of the NBA Finals brings a venue change as the two teams head to Milwaukee. Let’s look at the Bucks vs. Suns player pools and discuss the top DFS picks.

  • 'I believe I'm the best,' says Djokovic

    Novak Djokovic said Sunday he considers himself the "best player" after winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title but refuses to anoint himself as the "greatest of all time".

  • D-backs vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Max Muncy hits walk-off homer in 7-4 win over D-backs

  • Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini to win 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam

    Novak Djokovic is one of the best to ever play tennis, and now he's got the numbers to prove it.

  • You Can Now Rent Rihanna’s Swanky Beverly Hills Mansion for $80,000 a Month

    The sleek home sits in a coveted cul-de-sac where the lucky renter's neighbors will include Sir Paul McCartney.

  • Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

    World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain. "It means none of us three will stop," Djokovic said during the presentation ceremony when asked what the milestone meant to him.

  • 20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal

    Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final to join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.

  • Kurt Busch wins at Atlanta with a huge assist from teammate Ross Chastain

    Busch passed his brother Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go because Chastain was able to take away Kyle Busch's line in the corner.

  • Tennis-Berrettini confident of one day winning title at Wimbledon

    Matteo Berrettini learned some harsh lessons during his defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday but is sure he can grow from the experience and return to lift the trophy. Although world number one Djokovic was the overwhelming favourite to win the title, an upset victory for the 25-year-old Berrettini had not been completely ruled out by pundits. After all, with his booming serves and crushing forehands, the Italian came into the showpiece match on Centre Court having won the Wimbledon lead-up event at Queen's.

  • Conor McGregor insults Dustin Poirier’s wife after suffering defeat at UFC 264 following broken leg

    The Irishman was in no mood to end the bitter feud with the American after suffering a gruesome leg injury and defeat at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

  • Novak Djokovic wins his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam with victory over Matteo Berrettini

    The trophies keep accumulating for Novak Djokovic, who has levelled up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams apiece, and now needs only one more title in New York to confirm his status as the greatest player in the sport’s history. Matteo Berrettini created a buzz around the crowd, when he roused himself from a nervous start to snatch the opening set against the run of play. But he was only capitalising on Djokovic’s own early anxieties, which we have seen before in this context.

  • Dana White not thrilled by Conor McGregor trash-talking Jolie Poirier: ‘Family has nothing to do with it’

    After he was informed of what Conor McGregor said in the cage post-fight, Dana White expressed his disappointment.