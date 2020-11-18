Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream: How to watch ATP Finals 2020 match online and on TV today

The O2 Arena is hosting the ATP Finals for the final time before the tournament moves elsewhere (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in their second group stage match with both competing for a place in the final four of the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London.

With both players coming off of convincing wins in their opening round robin matches, it is set to be a dynamic duel between the Serbian and Russian.

Last time the two met was in a two-hour 47-minute clash in the semi-finals of January’s ATP Cup, with Djokovic sealing the win.

Djokovic can qualify for the tournament’s semi-finals with a win plus a Zverev loss to Schwartzman in Wednesday’s opening singles match. He can also qualify with a straight-sets win, along with a Zverev win in three sets.

But Medvedev can advance with a win, combined with a Zverev victory or a straight-sets win, along with a Schwartzman victory in three sets.

The two have faced each other six times, with Djokovic having a 4-2 lead. However, Medvedev has won two of their last three matches in Cincinnati and Monte Carlo and is a good indoor player who will certainly challenge the world number 1.

When and where is the match?

The ATP Finals match between Djokovic and Medvedev is on 18 November at The O2 Arena in London. The match gets underway at 20:00 local time.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The competition is available live with radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal contested this year’s French Open final Getty

When are the matches?

Sunday 15 November

Thiem def. Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3

Nadal def. Rublev 6-3 6-4

Monday 16 November

Djokovic def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-2

Medvedev def. Zverev 6-3 6-4

Tuesday 17 November

Thiem def. Nadal 7-6 7-6

Tsitsipas def. Rublev 6-1 4-6 7-6

Wednesday 18 November

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – Zverev vs Schwartzman on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Radio: 8pm-11pm – Djokovic vs Medvedev on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday 19 November

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – Thiem vs Rublev on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Nadal vs Tsitsipas

Friday 20 November

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 21 November – semi-finals

TV: 2pm-4.30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Radio: 8pm-11pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Sunday 22 November – finals

TV: 6pm-9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Odds

Djokovic – 13/8

Nadal – 5/1

Zverev – 8/1

Medvedev – 6/1

Thiem – 8/1

Rublev – 12/1

