Djokovic tries to move closer to Grand Slam at US Open

Jim SLATER
·3 min read
Serbia's Novak Djokovic will try to continue his quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam when he faces Japan's Kei Nishikori in a third-round match at the US Open (AFP/Ed JONES)

Novak Djokovic will try to move within four matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Saturday when he faces Japan's Kei Nishikori at the US Open.

The 34-year-old Serbian star is 17-2 in the career rivalry with Nishikori and has beaten him 16 consecutive times entering their third-round matchup at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm very pleased with my level of tennis," Djokovic said. "All is going in the right direction."

With a fourth career US Open trophy, Djokovic would complete the first men's singles sweep of major titles in a single year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Top-ranked Djokovic also chases history in quest of his 21st career Grand Slam title, which would break the deadlock for the men's record he shares with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, both absent with injuries.

Djokovic, who briefly held all four Slam crowns at once after the 2016 French Open, most recently beat Nishikori in the Tokyo Olympic quarter-finals.

"I think it's important for me to serve well," Djokovic said. "I look forward to a good challenge."

Nishikori has not beaten Djokovic in seven years, since the 2014 US Open semi-finals, in which the Japanese star became the first Asian man to qualify for a Grand Slam final.

"I'm hoping every match," Nishikori said. "He's just tough player. I'm doing my best every match."

The Djokovic-Nishikori winner faces a Monday matchup in the fourth round against either 99th-ranked US wildcard Jenson Brooksby or Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev.

While he has never played Brooksby, Djokovic is 1-1 against Karatsev, beating him in this year's Australian Open semi-finals before losing to him on clay in the Belgrade semi-finals.

- Andreescu advances -

Canadian sixth seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, advanced to the last 16 by defeating 104th-ranked Belgian lucky loser Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2.

"I'm very happy with my performance," Andreescu said. "For me to perform like this on this kind of stage it's an honor."

Andreescu will next face the winner of a later match between Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

Andreescu is part of a Canadian charge at the US Open that has seen teen compatriot Leylah Fernandez oust four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime join Fernandez in the fourth round with seventh seed denis Shapovalov hoping to join them.

"It's truly amazing," Andreescu said. "I'm super grateful to be a part of that group."

Night matches on Ashe include world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the reigning Wimbledon champion, against American Shelby Rogers and Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed from Germany and 2020 US Open runner-up, against 184th-ranked US wildcard Jack Sock.

Barty is 5-0 all-time against Rogers, four of the wins coming this year.

Sock has a 2-1 edge over Zverev in their career rivalry, winning in 2016 at Stockholm and 2017 at the ATP Finals while losing their first matchup in 2016 at Beijing.

With a victory, Sock would be the lowest-ranked man into the US Open last 16 since 187th-ranked Ken Flach in 1987.

js/rcw

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Open tennis live updates: Frances Tiafoe upsets No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev

    U.S. Open tennis live updates: Frances Tiafoe, upsets No. 5-seeded Andrey Rublev in a 3-hour, 46-minute match.

  • Novak Djokovic reaches US Open third round despite rowdy spectator

    The world number one insisted he was not acting like a “spoiled brat” in complaining about the noisy courtside fan.

  • The Latest: German Otte is 3rd qualifier in US Open 4th Rd

    Oscar Otte has given the U.S. Open men's bracket a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. It's also the first time at any Grand Slam tournament that three male qualifiers reached Week 2 since the 1995 French Open. Otte, a German who is ranked 144th, beat Andeas Seppi of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

  • On This Day in 2006: Andre Agassi retires from tennis

    The American bid an emotional farewell to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • England's Sancho ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

    England forward Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after suffering a "minor knock".

  • Osaka weighs another break from tennis after US Open loss

    Naomi Osaka looked over at her agent and said she wanted to tell the world what the two of them had discussed privately in an Arthur Ashe Stadium hallway after her U.S. Open title defense ended with a racket-tossing, composure-missing, lead-evaporating defeat in the third round.

  • Djokovic has Nishikori's number but isn't overconfident

    Novak Djokovic has defeated Kei Nishikori 16 consecutive times but he's not taking anything for granted at the US Open when it comes to his calendar-year Grand Slam quest.

  • UFC Fight Night 191 discussion thread

    UFC Fight Night 191 takes place Saturday in Las Vegas, and you can discuss the event here.

  • Frances Tiafoe win sets up rare Black male match-up with Felix Auger-Aliassime at U.S. Open

    Frances Tiafoe made it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open after defeating Andrey Rublev in a mammoth five-set […] The post Frances Tiafoe win sets up rare Black male match-up with Felix Auger-Aliassime at U.S. Open appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Djokovic gets US Open day match, Barty, Zverev at night

    Novak Djokovic tries to reach the fourth round of the US Open, and continue his quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam, in a Saturday afternoon match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • US Open 2021: Maria Sakkari pulls off upset win over Petra Kvitová

    Day 5 of the US Open saw some huge upsets. Which favorites will fall during Day 6?

  • Osaka announces hiatus from tennis, earns support

    Retired athletes on Saturday voiced their support for four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka after she said she would take a break from tennis having lost her enthusiasm for competition.The world number three suffered a stunning defeat to Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday before tearfully telling reporters she planned to take an indefinite break from the sport. The 23-year-old's decision comes months after announcing that she had suffered from depression.Osaka on Friday said (quote): “I feel like for me recently, like, when I win I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad.. I don't think that's normal."Twelve-time Grand Slam singles champion, Billie Jean King on Saturday Tweeted: "Take all the time you need to recover, rest, and heal.... Sending you love and support."Retired pro James Blake Tweeted: "Please do what is best for you @naomiosaka. We want to see your extraordinary tennis again, but more importantly, we want to see you happy."Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker responded to Blake's tweet? with: ”That's right.”Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Michael Johnson weighed-in too. Tweeting: "Good decision. Young, trying to figure out life, how to win consistently, and as a huge celebrity athlete is hard! Trying to also be a change maker too. Exponentially harder!"Osaka started a new conversation around mental health in professional sport after she dropped out of the French Open… saying mandatory press conferences at the Grand Slam took a toll on her wellbeing.

  • UFC Fight Night 191 play-by-play and live results (2 p.m. ET)

    Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC Fight Night 191 in Las Vegas.

  • Lithuania recalls Beijing ambassador over China-Taiwan spat

    Lithuania on Friday recalled its ambassador to China following the Baltic country’s decision in July to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in its capital under its own name. The Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene had been recalled from Beijing for consultations “following the Chinese government statement on August 10.” Last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and told the Baltic nation to “immediately rectify its wrong decision, take concrete measures to undo the damage, and not to move further down the wrong path.”

  • Djokovic wins at US Open, moves five matches from Slam

    World number one Novak Djokovic moved five matches from completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years by advancing to the third round of the US Open on Friday.

  • Steelers lineman, longtime team broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63 due to ALS

    Tunch Ilkin served as the Steelers' radio analyst for over two decades after his playing career.

  • Muguruza, Halep take rare strong US Open runs into 4th round

    Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at the French Open.

  • US Open day five: Evans through while teenage stars produce major upsets

    Carlos Alcaraz and Leylah Fernandez, both 18, beat men’s and women’s third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Naomi Osaka respectively.

  • Namibian teenager Mboma storms Diamond League debut

    Namibian teenager Christine Mboma, who is unable to compete at certain events due to controversial rules over testosterone levels, continued her sparkling season with victory in the 200m on her Diamond League debut in Brussels on Friday.

  • Teen Fernandez stuns Osaka to reach last 16 at US Open

    Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez never stopped believing she could beat Naomi Osaka, not even when the four-time Grand Slam champion was serving for the match, and her determination was rewarded.