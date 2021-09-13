Djokovic suffers upset U.S. Open loss to Medvedev

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic won’t be making history this year in an upset loss at the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

He was trying to become the first man in over a half-century to win all four of the majors in the same year, a feat known as a Calendar Grand Slam.

Dojokvic was also bidding for a record 21st major title, but collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning straight-set defeat by Russian world number two, Daniil Medvedev.

Final score: 6-4 6-4 6-4

Medvedev was playing in his third Grand Slam final and at last hoisted his first win, avenging his straight set defeat to Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

An extraordinary women’s final earlier in the weekend softened the spotlight’s glare, as two unseeded teenage players faced off for their first major title.

The 18-year-old British player, Emma Raducanu, defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez to become the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam final in men’s or women’s tennis.

Although Djokovic arrived on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the weight of history on his shoulders, he left with the support of fans and the hope of breaking the record for most major titles, still tied at 20 with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.