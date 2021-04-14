Djokovic, Nadal make winning returns at Monte Carlo Masters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONACO — Returning from a long break, both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal opened their clay-court seasons with victories Wednesday at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic produced a clinical 6-4, 6-2 win over up-and-coming Jannik Sinner before Nadal – an 11-time champion at the Country Club – defeated Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2.

Both Nadal and Djokovic took some time off after the Australian Open, where Djokovic claimed a record-extending ninth title in February.

Facing a stern test against Sinner, the top-ranked Djokovic eased into his clay-court routine to reach the third round and improve his unbeaten record this season to 10-0.

“It was a very good encounter. I thought it was a great first match, a big challenge for me,” said Djokovic, who is a Monaco resident. “I just hung in there today and managed to find the right shots and the right game at the right time.”

After dropping his serve early, Djokovic won four straight games.

Sinner, who arrived in Monte Carlo following a runner-up finish in Miami, saved two match points but was too often troubled by Djokovic’s mix of baseline attacks and subtle drop shots. The 19-year-old Sinner bowed out on a double-fault.

Djokovic will next face Daniel Evans, who beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-1.

Djokovic, who beat Nadal in the 2013 final and won the tournament again in 2015, could face the Spaniard in Sunday’s final.

Against Delbonis, an Argentine qualifier, Nadal saved four of the five break points he faced and was in total control. He will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

“I think I just really played a solid match. Nothing unbelievable, but nothing wrong,” Nadal said. “Just a solid match, a positive start.”

The Monte Carlo Masters is back on the calendar with no fans after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Defending champion Fabio Fognini also advanced to the third round, beating Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-3. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev and Alexander Zverev defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-3. Also, Casper Ruud earned his second top-10 victory with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over ninth-seeded Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic, Nadal make winning returns at Monte Carlo Masters originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Dakich on ESPN bringing him back: 'I assume they won't. Who cares?'

    Dan Dakich has been a college basketball analyst for ESPN since 2010. He said on his radio show, he's not sure that will last into next season.

  • Revealed: Wimbledon's new expansion with Parkland Show Court and 38 extra grass courts

    A new Wimbledon show court – the first for a decade – will be built on the far side of Church Road and made ready for play by 2030, according to plans laid out on Wednesday by the All England Club. An artist’s impression of the new “Parkland” court shows that it will be set in a clearing within a group of ancient oak trees. It is to have an 8,000-seat capacity – which will make it Wimbledon’s third-string stadium after the Centre and No 1 Courts – and a retractable roof. The new court will sit on what is now Wimbledon Park Golf Club. Bought for £65 million in 2018, these 73 acres have almost tripled the land available to the AELTC. The tennis club’s previous territories – including car parks – stood at just 42 acres. Options for development are limited by a number of historic trees, but today’s plans – which have been put up on the Wimbledon website as part of a consultation exercise – also reveal that 39 grass courts are to be established within the former golf club site, almost doubling the club’s overall capacity. Bulldozers will arrive soon after the final round has been played on December 31 this year.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to third round in Monte Carlo

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. "I'm putting (in) hours on the court, trying to become consistent (and) get close to the legends of our sport," Tsitsipas said.

  • Danielle Kang not shying away from anxiety on the course

    Danielle Kang talked ahead of this week's Lotte Championship about embracing the feeling of anxiety on the course.

  • Fan Faithfully Recreates THE BATMAN Trailer in 2D Animation

    It's still a year before The Batman arrives, sadly. But in the meantime, this very cool animated fan trailer will help to tide us over. The post Fan Faithfully Recreates THE BATMAN Trailer in 2D Animation appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Man charged in Wake County road-rage shooting on Highway 401

    A Nash County man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at another car along Highway 401 Tuesday morning.

  • Dutch PM Rutte extends pandemic lockdown as infections rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government on Tuesday extended most pandemic lockdown restrictions including a nighttime curfew as Prime Minister Mark Rutte cited rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitals near capacity. "We have to see daily hospitalizations falling, then we'll be over the peak of the third wave," Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague. Current measures in the Netherlands, which has seen 1.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 16,700 deaths, include the first nighttime curfew since World War Two and a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

  • Ranking the five worst receiving corps in fantasy football

    Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don recap the 49ers trade for the #3 pick and analyze some notable picks in early fantasy drafts.

  • Hank Aaron's name replacing Confederate general's on Atlanta school

    An Atlanta, Georgia, high school bearing the name of the first Ku Klux Klan grand wizard will be renamed in honor of the late baseball great Hank Aaron, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Tuesday.Details: The city's school board voted unanimously Monday to rename Forrest Hill Academy the Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy after the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, who broke racial barriers and in 1974 smashed Babe Ruth's longstanding career home run record.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe school was originally named after Klan leader and Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.In order to make possible the change of name to honor the Atlanta Braves star, who died in January aged 86, the vote waived a school district policy of waiting five years after a person has died to name a school building after them.What they're saying: Board chair Jason Esteves noted during an online meeting ahead of the vote that "names do matter."Board member Michelle Olympiadis added, "It's very important that we understand our history, it's very important that we understand where we are coming from .. it gives a lot of credence to our character and our morals."For the record: Aaron endured racism throughout his Major League Baseball career, which began with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. Among barriers he faced at the start of his career was the barring of Black players from Florida hotels where white teammates stayed for spring training. "He pressed management for change, with no immediate success," the New York Times notes.Aaron's record 755 home runs stood for 33 yearsThe big picture: The renaming of the school is part of a wider push against slavery and Confederate symbols across the U.S., with dozens removed, relocated or renamed last year after anti-racism protests erupted over George Floyd's death.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nuggets' Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

    The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

  • Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain as Warriors' all-time leading scorer on 53-point night

    Chamberlain's record set in less than six seasons stood since 1965.

  • Alex Caruso is Lakers' star of the game with big plays on both ends to beat Hornets

    Alex Caruso delivered when needed off the bench during the Lakers' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

  • Longtime Patriots WR, former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman retires

    A lingering knee injury prompted the longtime Patriot to call it a career.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Key dates, events on road to Opening Ceremony

    When are the Tokyo Olympics? Key dates and events on the 100-day road to the Opening Ceremony on July 23.

  • 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV Coming to California This Fall, Hybrid to Follow

    The U.S. version of this quirky electric crossover has 144 horsepower and a small battery pack. A plug-in hybrid with a rotary gasoline engine will arrive later.

  • Airlines could use new EU COVID pass this summer: official

    Airlines could check new European Union COVID certificates before allowing onboard passengers going on summer holidays, a senior official said on Tuesday as the bloc seeks to restart a travel sector ravaged by the pandemic. The EU's proposed COVID travel certificate would contain information on vaccination, tests or recovery, and would be valid until the World Health Organisation declares the pandemic over, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told lawmakers.

  • Mother arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    Court documents show Liliana Carrillo has been involved in a custody battle with the children's father.

  • Rams are ‘collecting more information’ following Aaron Donald assault accusation

    The Rams are aware of the accusations against Aaron Donald and are collecting more information.

  • My Peloton ‘girl crush’ brings me much more joy than the gym ever could

    The beautiful brunette’s body is showcased in the tiniest of crop tops and tightest of leggings. Playing music to rouse me as I wake, she stresses how grateful she is to have me with her. I stare back into her eyes, smitten. Our time together is so precious that, though I may be a quivering wreck when we part, I’m already planning our next encounter. What started as a minor infatuation with Olivia Amato, my virtual Peloton instructor, has morphed into fully fledged obsession. The attraction isn’t merely physical – although what I wouldn’t do for that tiny waist, that washboard stomach, those steely thighs … but emotional, too. Olivia sees me at my worst and celebrates my achievements with the enthusiasm of a devoted spouse. OK, I admit, sometimes I cheat. Jess, Ally, Kendall and Tunde are similarly stunning and seem to care just as much. So what if I’ve never actually met these women, and am but a name on their “leaderboard” of disciples, peddling furiously from front rooms around the world at 6am? They’ve turned exercise into a quasi-spiritual experience, the likes of which I never experienced in two decades of regular gym attendance. So you can keep your communal workout studios, your taped-off water fountains and weight machines surrounded by wipes. My Peloton girl crushes bring me far more joy than I ever gleaned as a gym junkie – without so much as leaving my home.

  • Here Are 5 Easy Ways to Use Up That Huge Bag of Costco Flour You Bought During the Pandemic

    Get ready to look forward to months of easy, no-fuss baking.