Djokovic knows 'history is on the line' at Tokyo Olympics

  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    1/6

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/6

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    3/6

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, and Alexander Zverev, of Germany, walk off the court after their practice for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    4/6

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, and Alexander Zverev, of Germany, walk off the court after their practice for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    5/6

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, cools off during practice for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    6/6

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, cools off during practice for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, and Alexander Zverev, of Germany, walk off the court after their practice for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, cools off during practice for the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DAMPF
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows how close he is.

Not just to creating history and becoming the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

Sure, that’s on Djokovic’s mind as he enters the Olympic tournament starting Saturday.

But it’s the bigger end product that would be the result of such an achievement that is weighing most heavily on him — surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to be considered the greatest tennis player ever.

The goal is so great that Djokovic doesn’t even want to consider the consequences.

“I don’t want to be part of the debate. I don’t want to be compared to anybody,” the top-ranked Serb said Thursday. “It’s still a very long way to a potential historic achievement.

“I know that there is a lot of things on the line. I know there’s history on the line. I’m privileged and motivated to be in this position. I’ve worked very hard to be here. … But let’s talk about history if everything goes great here,” Djokovic added. “Right now all focus goes to the next challenge.”

In Serbia, the debate is already over.

Olympic committee chief of mission Natasa Jankovic introduced Djokovic at the team’s news conference as “the most successful tennis player ever.”

By winning Wimbledon this month, Djokovic matched Federer and Nadal with his 20th Grand Slam title — having opened the year by capturing the Australian and French Opens. He is the only one of them to have won each Slam twice. He is the only one to hold all four major titles simultaneously, something he did over the end of 2015 and start of 2016.

The only tennis player to achieve a Golden Slam was Steffi Graf in 1988.

“I’m not in touch with Steffi, but if you can connect her, I would be delighted to ask her how she did it,” Djokovic said, recalling how he briefly worked with Graf’s husband, Andre Agassi.

“When I was thinking about her (Golden Slam) I didn’t think that would be achievable. But right now it seems more and more realistic for me. Of course that’s one of the goals and dreams.”

Making matters more straightforward for Djokovic is that neither Federer nor Nadal are playing in Tokyo.

But that also was the case at last year’s U.S. Open, where Djokovic was disqualified for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

“I have not experienced too many big tournaments in the past 15 years without Roger and Rafa playing,” Djokovic said. “So it’s a little bit strange, to be honest, because I’m used to seeing at least one of them.”

Djokovic will open against No. 139 Hugo Dellien of Bolivia on the hard courts of the Ariake Tennis Park.

Half of the top 10 men’s players are not in Tokyo, with Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov also missing for various reasons.

“But still, some of the best players in the world are here," Djokovic said. "(Daniil) Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, (Alexander) Zverev, (Andrey) Rublev. Those are the guys are in the top 6-7 in the world and they are the biggest candidates for winning a medal.”

Djokovic had openly considered sitting out the Olympics, having won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.

In the end, his desire to represent Serbia and achieve something unique was too great.

“It’s the most special, most historic sports event in the history of sport,” Djokovic said of the Olympics. “Representing your country, being part of a collective team is something that I treasure. It’s something that encourages me personally and gives me a lot of confidence and great energy for my own personal performance.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic to start quest for Tokyo gold against 139th-ranked Dellien

    Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic will begin the next leg of his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam when he takes on Bolivia's 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien at the Tokyo Olympics in the opening round. The Serbian will need to win in Tokyo and then the U.S. Open later this year to achieve the feat that has so far only been accomplished by Germany's Steffi Graf in 1988. Djokovic, 34, completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam when he added the Wimbledon title to his Australian Open and Roland Garros triumphs in 2021 to tie rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on the men's record 20 titles.

  • Novak Djokovic won’t get ahead of himself in bid for historic Golden Slam

    The world number one is trying to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

  • Luis Rojas breaks down his epic ejection from Mets vs Pirates game in Pittsburgh | Carton and Roberts

    New York Mets manager Luis Rojas on his exchange with the home plate umpire during his ejection from the game vs the Pittsburgh Pirates. What the back and forth was, what he was asking the umpire to check on and why the comeback win might turn out to be really important for the Mets moving forward. Watch more Carton & Roberts: https://sny.tv/shows/wfan-carton-and-roberts-sny-tv-simulcast About Carton & Roberts: Craig Carton spent a decade on WFAN mornings, Evan Roberts spent a dozen years in the midday…and now, they’re together in the afternoons on SNY! About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Opinion: Frances Tiafoe wants to be the guy who stops Novak Djokovic from Olympic gold

    Novak Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is trying to win the 'Golden Slam' — sweeping all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

  • U.S. Open: Federer, Osaka, Djokovic entered

    Federer, who withdrew from the Olympics because of a knee injury, and Osaka, who skipped Wimbledon, are both in the singles fields.

  • NHL expansion draft: Seattle Kraken's roster takes shape

    The Seattle Kraken expansion roster is taking shape hours before the expansion draft.

  • Olympic Opening Ceremony: Live Blog

    Follow the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

  • Ranking Yankees' 8 best targets heading into 2021 MLB trade deadline

    Let's rank the eight best trade targets the Yankees could strike a deal for before the MLB trade deadline.

  • The Rush: James Bond, jetpacks and other unique Olympics Opening Ceremony moments

    How will the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony compare to the fanfare, splendor and surprise of years past? Liz Loza reveals key details of this year’s ceremony and reminisces about the wild, wacky and emotional moments from the Opening Ceremonies of previous Olympic Games.

  • Top general responds to reports he feared Trump would use military after losing election

    America's top general on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time about whether he feared then-President Donald Trump would try to involve the military in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as reported in a newly-released book. While Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, at a rare Pentagon news conference, declined to comment on specific claims made in the book, he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Wednesday were emphatic that the military is and ought to remain a strictly "apolitical" institution. "I, the other members of the Joint Chiefs, and all of us in uniform, we take an oath, an oath to a document, an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and not one time do we violate that," Milley told reporters asking about the book excerpts.

  • FIA warns teams over unauthorised visits to stewards’ deliberations

    Mercedes and Red Bull bosses Toto Wolff and Christian Horner got involved in discussions over Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s Silverstone crash.

  • Olympics-Softball-Olympic softballers hunt roaming bear, no luck finding it so far

    U.S. softball pitcher Monica Abbott had one regret on a day she threw a dazzling shutout to beat Canada: She had no idea she was supposed to be on the lookout for a bear. Locked in for her Tokyo Olympics start on Thursday, Abbott must have missed headlines late Wednesday in which local authorities said security near Fukushima's softball venue saw a brown bear two consecutive mornings this week. "I'm kind of disappointed I didn't get to see it," Abbott, who has played in Japan's national league since 2009, told a news conference after her start.

  • Pelicans hire Suns assistant Willie Green as new head coach

    Green, 39, has been an assistant coach for the Warriors and Suns.

  • Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after being hit by car while biking

    The longtime NFL assistant suffered critical injuries in a biking accident last Saturday near Oakland, Calif.

  • Analysis: Breaking down top candidates to join the Big 12 if Texas, Oklahoma jump to SEC

    With talk that Oklahoma and Texas have made overtures to join SEC, USA TODAY Sports breaks down likely candidates who could be invited to join Big 12.

  • Winners and losers of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft

    A look at the winners and losers of the NHL expansion draft after the Seattle Kraken added 30 players.

  • BKFC 19 video: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich weigh-ins and final faceoff

    Watch Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their main event at BKFC 19.

  • What if the Big Ten were to revisit expansion? Ten teams that make sense.

    With talks of Oklahoma and Texas exploring membership with the SEC, it got us thinking Big Ten expansion with a big IF. Here are ten teams that make sense.

  • Bill Russell to auction most of his prized NBA memorabilia

    BOSTON (AP) The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career. Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.

  • Oops! Why the Senior British Open is closed to former champ Marco Dawson this week

    "In 30 years of playing professional golf, I have never made that mistake. It was an oversight and I accept responsibility.”