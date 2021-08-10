Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, meaning the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.”

He is 21-0 in Grand Slam action in 2021, winning the titles at the Australian Open on hard courts in February, the French Open on clay courts in June and Wimbledon on grass courts in July. No man had even won the first three major tennis championships – let alone all four – in one season since Rod Laver’s true Grand Slam in 1969.

After Wimbledon, Djokovic went to the Tokyo Olympics in pursuit of a Golden Slam – a singles gold medal to go along with all four major trophies in a single season – but he did not manage to collect a medal of any color there.

The 34-year-old from Serbia lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the singles semifinals, then to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match.

“I just didn’t deliver yesterday and today. The level of tennis dropped. Also due to exhaustion – mentally and physically,” Djokovic said after the latter defeat. “I gave it all, whatever I had left in the tank, which was not so much.”

Djokovic also lost with partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals, then withdrew from that event’s bronze medal match.

The Western & Southern Open starts next weekend in Cincinnati. The main draw of the U.S. Open begins Aug. 30 in New York.

Last year, Djokovic won his second Western & Southern Open title; the tournament was held at Flushing Meadows, the site of the U.S. Open, as part of a special back-to-back staging of the two hard-court events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic wrote Monday that he will “turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!”

In addition to pursuing what would be only the fourth one-year Slam by a man – Laver did it twice in the 1960s; Don Budge did it in the 1930s – Djokovic also will be trying to claim his 21st career major title at the U.S. Open. That would break the men’s mark of 20 he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Indian Wells to expand men’s event to 2 weeks this fall

    The BNP Paribas Open will expand the men's event from one week to two when it returns in October after a two and a half years absence.

  • No. 1 Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate

    Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, meaning the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.” No man had even won the first three major tennis championships — let alone all four — in one season since Rod Laver's true Grand Slam in 1969.

  • Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

    "I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from Australian Open up to Tokyo," he wrote on Twitter. Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is a two-time champion at the Masters 1000 hardcourt event played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio.

  • Andy Murray in U.S. Open draw; Wawrinka withdraws

    Andy Murray moved into the field for the U.S. Open on Monday when another past champion at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka, pulled out.

  • Opelka rallies past Kyrgios in first round of ATP Toronto event

    A ruling from the chair rattled Nick Kyrgios on Monday, sparking the Australian's 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 first-round loss to Reilly Opelka at the ATP Toronto Masters.

  • Australia lowers bar on public companies' disclosures, extends virtual AGMs

    Australia on Tuesday eased so-called continuous disclosure laws for publicly listed companies, which will now protect companies and their officers against liabilities for misleading and deceptive statements or forecasts unless "fault" is proven. "These changes will mitigate the risk of companies and their officers being subject to opportunistic class actions under our continuous disclosure laws and in doing so, will support companies and their officers to release forward-looking guidance to the market," Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

  • London’s Tower Bridge gets stuck open

    The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (1345 GMT), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.Since 1976, the bridge's two arms, or bascules, have been operated by engines powered by oil and electricity, replacing the original steam-powered ones that dated back to the 19th century."Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position," a spokesman for the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said. "We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."It was the second time in a year that the bridge got stuck. In August 2020, it was closed for more 24 hours when its bascules jammed in an open position.

  • Boxing: Tokyo treated to flair and flamboyance of Cuban boxing masterclass

    With four gold medals from a team of just seven fighters, Cuba put on another show of flair and Olympic flamboyance in Tokyo, reminding the world of its decades of dominance in a boxing contest where no other country came close. The big-hitters of Havana won all their gold-medal matches, outclassing rivals with precision, power and composure to top the boxing medals table with the best Cuban performance since their five golds at the 2004 Athens Games. The gold rush started with men's welterweight Roniel Iglesias and light heavyweight Arlen Lopez, who saw off their British opponents, before heavyweight Julio La Cruz won his second Olympic gold, grinning with gold teeth during exuberant celebrations.

  • Joshua Primo with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Joshua Primo (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 08/09/2021

  • Coach Eric Nicksick: Francis Ngannou will have ‘hands full’ with ‘efficient’ Ciryl Gane in title unifier

    Eric Nicksick is expecting Ciryl Gane to give his student Francis Ngannou a difficult challenge when they unify the UFC heavyweight title.

  • Biden taps Russia hawk for key energy post overseeing Nord Stream 2 deal

    President Biden has appointed close former adviser Amos Hochstein as a State Department energy envoy charged with implementing a U.S.-Germany deal allowing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be completed, sources familiar with the decision tell Axios.Why it matters: Hochstein has been a leading voice against Nord Stream 2, a strategic and financial priority for the Kremlin that will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine and deliver gas directly to the heart of Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Greece star Sakkari advances at Montreal tennis

    Maria Sakkari, the 11th seed, advanced to the second round of the WTA Montreal Masters for the first time with a 6-4, 3-1 defeat of Marie Bouzkova on Monday.

  • Olympic marathon runner at centre of 'water bottle outrage' breaks silence

    Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.

  • Lions unfazed by Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame diss

    As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Bear runs full speed at golfer, then reacts bizarrely to golf clubs

    A British Columbia golfer was about to play a shot when a bear ran straight for him. What the bear did next was totally unexpected.

  • Sixers fans crush Ben Simmons for new workout shooting videos

    Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Jordan Spieth on Xander Schauffele’s humility after winning gold medal: ‘If it were me or Justin, we would be wearing it at dinner’

    Jordan Spieth says Nelly Korda is on an "unbelievable run" and that Xander Schauffele is humble about his gold.

  • Trade rumor rankings: Danilo Gallinari, Ben Simmons and more

    HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.