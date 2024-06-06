Djokovic 'will do best to return soon' after knee surgery

Novak Djokovic was the defending men's champion at the French Open [Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic says he will do his best to return to the court "as soon as possible" after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Wednesday's French Open quarter-final against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

Recovery is likely to take at least three weeks, meaning the Serb could potentially miss Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July.

The injury will also impact the 37-year-old's preparations for the Olympic Games, which begin on 27 July in Paris.

"I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic wrote on X.

"My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller in last year's final.

He has, however, never won Olympic gold, and has made no secret that adding that title was a key priority for him this year.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans," Djokovic wrote alongside a picture of himself and his medical team.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible."

Djokovic will also lose his status as the world number one with Italy's Jannik Sinner set to take his place.

Australian Open champion Sinner faces Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.