Djokovic admits 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Rafael Nadal (R) and Novak Djokovic (L) played each other for the 57th time.
  • Spain's Rafael Nadal won a 10th title in Rome.
1 / 2

Djokovic admits 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal (R) and Novak Djokovic (L) played each other for the 57th time.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novak Djokovic admitted Sunday that he's "a long shot" to win Roland Garros where he would likely have to dethrone rival and 13-time Paris champion Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic may be world number one, but it's Nadal who is the undisputed king of clay in the French capital where he has lost just twice in 102 matches since 2005.

On Sunday, Djokovic again felt the full, raw power of Nadal on clay as the Spaniard clinched a 10th Italian Open title with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win in the final.

In the pair's 57th meeting, the victory also took Nadal level with his Serb rival on 36 Masters 1000 titles.

"Going into Paris brings me a good sensation," insisted Djokovic despite a roller-coaster clay court swing which yielded a round-of-16 exit in Monte Carlo and a semi-final loss on home ground in Belgrade.

Nadal, by comparison, has two titles in Rome and Barcelona but sobering quarter-final losses in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

"I actually now started to feel like I actually want to feel on clay," added Djokovic.

"So I think if I manage to play the way I played last night (against Lorenzo Sonego in a three-set semi-final) and today, I think I have a good chance to go all the way in Paris.

"Of course it's a long shot."

Djokovic has 18 Grand Slam titles to his name -- two behind the record of 20 shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

However, only one of those has been captured at Roland Garros, in 2016 when Nadal withdrew with a wrist injury after the second round.

Djokovic was swept aside by Nadal in the 2020 final.

Before that, he had lost three other finals in Paris, two also to Nadal and one against Stan Wawrinka.

However, Djokovic still has a place in the record books to target as he hopes to become the first man in over half a century, and just the third in history, to win all four majors more than once.

Also, he remains just one of two men to beat Nadal at the French Open, in the last-eight in 2015.

For Nadal, Roland Garros, which gets underway on May 30, means a chance for a 14th Paris title and record 21st Grand Slam crown.

"I really wanted this title," Nadal, 34, said Sunday after winning his 10th Rome trophy.

"This had been one of the first important titles I won in my career. I'd won 10 in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros and really wanted this one too."

Djokovic will play on home clay again in Belgrade the week before Roland Garros.

Nadal will head home to Mallorca to fine-tune his game.

"I think I have been improving this week, but I need to keep going with that improvement," he said Sunday.

"When you improve and you're able to do it every day for a longer time, then you feel more confident and more safe."

dj-ea/pb

Recommended Stories

  • Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

    Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. “To have this trophy in my hands for the 10th time is something hard to believe,” Nadal said, recalling how he won his first title at the Foro Italico in 2005 as an 18-year-old, when he beat Guillermo Coria in a match lasting more than five hours. “Now, 16 years later, to play in the final again is incredible,” Nadal said in Italian during the trophy presentation.

  • Novak Djokovic digs deep to set up Italian Open showdown with Rafael Nadal

    Djokovic and Nadal will do battle for a 57th time overall at the Foro Italico on Sunday.

  • Tennis-Nadal overcomes blip to scythe down Djokovic in Rome final

    After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th meeting with top seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes. "I was lucky in some moments, especially against (Denis) Shapovalov," Nadal said, referring to the round of 16 match he won in a tiebreak in the decider. Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and staved off a late comeback attempt from Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest with a searing inside-out forehand that caught the Serbian off guard.

  • Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

  • Rafael Nadal wins Italian Open title again after beating Novak Djokovic

    Second seed Nadal, 34, came out on top in the 57th ATP Tour level clash between the two rivals.

  • What Russell Westbrook told Bradley Beal after Wizards beat Hornets

    Westbrook and Beal had a moment postgame after the Wizards clinched an eight seed in the postseason.

  • 'Big Three' getting old? Djokovic doesn't think so

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events, the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams, have been won by players outside the grouping of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer. But it will be top seed Djokovic facing second seed Nadal at the Foro Italico on Sunday for the Rome Masters title in a 57th career meeting between the duo, with the Serbian leading 29-27.

  • Golfing world praises Richard Bland's maiden win at 478th attempt

    One day on and still Richard Bland’s maiden victory at the 478th attempt continued to provoke emotional praise, with American Fred Couples joining the top names of Europe golf in sending his congratulations to the Staffordshire veteran. As the field assembled here in South Carolina for this week’s 103rd USPGA Championship, nobody expected the chatter to concern the final round of the Betfred British Masters at the Belfry on Saturday. But Bland’s play-off victory over Italian Guido Migliozzi plainly touched so many. At 48, Bland became the oldest first-time winner on the European Tour. Migliozzi, 24, was not even born when Bland became a first professional in 1996, a fact that underlined his extraordinary perseverance to achieve his dream. He was forced to returned to qualifying school on umpteen occasions but refused to walk away, even as he hit rock bottom when losing his card yet again three years ago. Here was a lesson in never giving up. “I have seen something that has inspired me and reminded me of why golf is the greatest game,” Couples, the former world No 1, tweeted. “Richard Bland who hadn’t won in his previous 477 professional starts wins the #britishmasters in a playoff on the @europeantour. Congrats @blandy73 on the first and wishing you many more!”

  • Djokovic plays twice as Nadal cruises into Rome final

    Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had starkly different days at the Italian Open.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: Charles Oliveira rewarded for KO of Michael Chandler

    Charles Oliveira not only won the lightweight championship on Saturday in the UFC 262 main event, he also banked an extra $75,000 for the second-round knockout win over Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White announced the bonus winners during the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, and Christos Giagos were awarded bonuses for their efforts inside the octagon. Oliveira and Chandler met in the main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Oliveira had Chandler in a compromising position on the ground early in the opening round, but Chandler scrambled free and nearly finished Oliveira after knocking him down with a punch. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hand. Chandler got to his feet and tried to escape the danger, but Oliveira connected a few more times before the referee stepped in to stop the action. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video Fight of the Night honors went to featherweights Barboza and Burgos. After a spirited first two rounds, Barboza landed a right hand to the temple of Burgos early in the third frame. Burgos had a delayed reaction to the punch and staggered back and fell to the canvas. Barboza followed and landed two more punches before the referee stepped in. Lightweight Christos Giagos kicked off the night of fights on the early preliminary fight card. He set the tone of the night when he locked on a brabo choke early in the second round to finish Sean Soriano.

  • NBA playoff play-in matchups set: Lakers will face Warriors, Wizards complete improbable run

    The NBA play-in game matchups are set, with Hornets-Pacers and Wizards-Celtics in the East, and Spurs-Grizzlies and Warriors-Lakers out West.

  • Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

    Barcelona stormed to its first Women’s Champions League title by scoring after just 32 seconds and outclassing Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday. In a ruthless offensive display, Barcelona's attackers sliced through Chelsea's defense to build a 4-0 first-half lead, beginning with an own-goal less than a minute into the final. Making its first appearance in the final, Chelsea was under pressure immediately and went down 1-0 when a clearance ricocheted off Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz and into the net.

  • Zhurong rover lands on Mars; China joins US as only nations to successfully land on planet

    Named after the Chinese god of fire, the Zhurong rover landed on the red planet Friday night after orbiting Mars for the past three months.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • Matt Chapman bizarrely ruled out on replay in Athletics-Twins game

    Matt Chapman appears to be the latest victim of MLB's questionable new replay system.

  • Three things we learned: Everton – Sheffield United

    Everton's European dreams were effectively ended by 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison's first senior goal.

  • Gusher of federal stimulus funds a gift for governors like Gavin Newsom

    President Biden's COVID stimulus bill is channeling hundreds of billions of dollars directly into state coffers. The money offers political upside for governors such as Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is fending off a recall.

  • Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Rudy Gobert wasn't about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz are headed back to the postseason - and they're going in with the league's best record. ''Going through what we went through last year, I learned to enjoy every moment,'' Gobert said following Utah's 121-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

  • Schedule release, full stadiums, tryout players and other 49ers news

    A look at the last week for the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.