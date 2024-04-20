How DJ Uiagelelei fared in his Florida State football debut

TALLAHASSEE — The construction to Doak Campbell Stadium was impossible to miss at Florida State’s spring showcase Saturday.

The west stands are gone and have been replaced by a patch of brown dirt with stacks of pipes and steel.

The generous read that Mike Norvell’s Seminoles are a work in progress on the field, too.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s unofficial stats were 13 of 29 for 184 yards in his public debut at FSU. He also had two successful runs before getting touched. The former five-star recruit transferred in from Oregon State after beginning his career at Clemson.

Uiagalelei’s first snaps were shaky. His first pass in red-zone drills was behind his receiver. His second drop-back ended in a generously called sack (because quarterbacks were in non-contact jerseys). He missed on five of his next seven passes, too, including one that could have been intercepted by Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr.

He settled down eventually but still had some miscommunications with a receiving corps that’s largely unproven. That included two consecutive misses during a two-minute drill.

The’Noles were without their next two quarterbacks; Brock Glenn and blue-chip early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek were both sidelined with injuries. Freshman walk-on Trever Jackson was the No. 2 passer.

‘Nole notes

• The announced attendance was 18,061, with fans clustered in a few areas because of the stadium’s nine-figure renovation. Half the east side was inaccessible, too, with do not enter signs blocking four tunnels. FSU will use temporary seating this season but expects construction to be completed in time for the 2025 season opener against Alabama.

• The quarterbacks’ non-contact jerseys were turquoise — an important color to the Seminole Tribe of Florida. FSU has highlighted it in Seminole Heritage games, including last year’s contest against Duke, but this was the biggest on-field use of the color yet.

• The running back room remains loaded. Caziah Holmes and Pinellas Park High alumnus Lawrance Toafili both ran over would-be tacklers on touchdown runs. Alabama transfer Roydell Williams ran with power. Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas and redshirt freshman Samuel Singleton Jr. both ripped off explosive runs. FSU should be fine without Trey Benson, who’s expected to be one of the first running backs drafted this week.

• Malik Benson, a transfer receiver from Alabama, was carted to the locker room after an apparent leg injury.

