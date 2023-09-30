Advertisement

DJ Uiagalelei's best plays from No. 19 Oregon State's win over No. 10 Utah

Pac-12 Network

Relive DJ Uiagalelei's best moments from No. 19 Oregon State's 21-7 win over No. 10 Utah on Sept. 29, 2023. Uiagalelei threw for 204 yards and a touchdown.