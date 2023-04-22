DJ Uiagalelei taking it ‘day by day’ in transition to Oregon State
Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei chatted with Pac-12 Networks about his transfer from Clemson at the Oregon State Spring Showcase in Corvallis on April 22, 2023.
Perkins was able to climb from his car after the crash.
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
According to one expert, “If Young is two inches taller, he might be the best quarterback prospect in a long time. That's how smart he is.”
Unbeaten stars finally meet in a boxing megafight Saturday as Garcia will fight Davis at 136 pounds in the main event of a Showtime PPV card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Bosa had some cautionary words for former Cardinals GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.
The "Too Hot to Handle" contestant was in tears after the decision.
The Sixers star avoided a suspension for Game 4, but won't be playing anyway.
The Clippers will once again be shorthanded Saturday.
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
Drew Smyly shut down the Dodgers through seven innings. Then disaster struck.
Brady, who retired in 2023, isn't happy his likeness was used in a comedy video without his constent.
It’s a big week for the XFL playoff picture. While there are four games on deck, there’s one that offers the most value.
The change is being made in an effort to reduce game lengths and the number of plays per game.
The beginning of the end for professional sports in Oakland can be traced back to the construction of Mt. Davis.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
It's wrestler vs. slugger as we ponder the most likely path to victory.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers some waiver wire considerations to help boost your roster.
Philadelphia ultimately took care of business, but Joel Embiid’s injuries, a couple of eye-raising incidents and an all-around struggle to put away Brooklyn cast doubt on the 76ers’ ceiling.