DJ Uiagalelei scores 5 touchdowns in Oregon State debut

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei shined in his debut with Oregon State on Sunday.

Uiagalelei completed 20 of 25 passes for 239 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for two scores on the ground, leading Oregon State to a resounding win over San José State.

Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State last December after three seasons at Clemson, the latter two of which he was the starting signal-caller for the Tigers. As a junior in 2022, he completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Here are some of Uiagalelei’s highlights from Sunday:

DJU delivers a strike for his 4th total TD of the day 🎯 Look how much time that @BeaverFootball O-Line gave him 😳 pic.twitter.com/TMSS7z3pND — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2023

DJU FOR SIX 💥 DJ Uiagalelei has his first TD for Oregon State! pic.twitter.com/LUZPOp15aI — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 3, 2023

