DJ Uiagalelei puts Clemson up early over Louisville

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers got off to a hot start Saturday as DJ Uiagalelei marched the Tigers into the end zone to give Clemson an early 7-0 lead.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had an excellent recovery drive after struggling his past two games. He completed 3-5 passes for 41 yards while dominating on the ground. The junior quarterback took four first-drive carries for 25-yards with an 11-yard touchdown run.

This drive was a much-needed strong start for a Clemson offense that is coming off its worst performance of the 2022 season against Notre Dame.

Swinney and the Tigers lead Louisville 7-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire