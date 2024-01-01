DJ Uiagalelei leaves the Pac-12 and returns to the ACC

The story of D.J. Uiagalelei has taken another fascinating turn. The Southern California product who chased his college football dream at Clemson quickly tired of Dabo Swinney. He went to Corvallis — a most unlikely place — to play for Jonathan Smith at Oregon State. The move wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t a towering success, either. Moreover, with Smith leaving for Michigan State due to the death of the Pac-12 as a conference, Uiagalelei felt he needed another fresh start.

You might be surprised by the school which was willing to take a chance on him.

Clemson’s rival, Florida State, wanted Uiagalelei. Now the Seminoles have the quarterback, who has committed to the ACC school. It’s an amazing plot twist, given that a high-profile quarterback is now landing on the opposite side of a fierce and highly consequential conference rivalry. When Clemson and Florida State meet in 2024, it will be appointment television for this reason alone.

Oregon State, meanwhile, is left to consider how it will re-construct its quarterback room in 2024. The Beavers lost Uiagalelei to Florida State. They lost Aidan Chiles to Michigan State and the aforementioned Jonathan Smith. They have some decisions to make.

BREAKING: Oregon State QB transfer DJ Uiagalelei has committed to Florida State https://t.co/OzHDCKb4yz — Noles247.com (@Noles247) January 1, 2024

