DJ Uiagalelei jumps into the top 10 of this college football quarterback rankings

Associated Press

Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees' American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday and may have a broken foot. “He wanted to give it a go and felt like he could give an at-bat off the bench and handle a routine play, which I don’t doubt,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. New York reliever Scott Effross also will miss the best-of-five series after he received the surprising diagnosis Saturday of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.