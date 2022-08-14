DJ Turner turns on jets to score Raiders touchdown

The final game of Week 1 of the NFL preseason saw the Minnesota Vikings visit the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Both teams looked like they were working off the rust as the action was sluggish … until the third quarter.

Nick Mullens found DJ Turner and the former Pitt Panther was not going to deterred from the end zone and 6 points.

Turner has been signed by the Raiders multiple times since leaving college. He is looking to stick with Las Vegas, which has Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow among others in the wide receiver room.

