DJ Swearinger reveals what happened in his final meeting with Jay Gruden and the Redskins

In a matter of months, DJ Swearinger went from one of the best defensive players on the Redskins to a former Redskin who was cut on Christmas Eve.

After his sudden release, the safety joined the Grant & Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan for his weekly appearance and told the hosts what his meeting on Monday with Jay Gruden was like, the meeting where the coach told Swearinger he was done in D.C.

"What did Jay Gruden say to you?" Grant Paulsen asked Swearinger.

"Only thing he said was just I've been in his meeting room three times and he was going to release me," the defender responded. "I asked him why, he didn't give me an explanation. So I guess it was just because of the media."

The move comes two days after No. 36 called out Greg Manusky for his late-game playcalling against the Titans. At other points this season, Swearinger has been vocal about issues he saw with the team, which forced Gruden to bring him into his office to try and address what was happening.

Even after those talks, though, the 27-year-old never expected a drastic move such as this one.

"With the last conversation we had, never in a million years would I thought I would've been released."

With that being said, reporters asked the coach on Sunday to react to what Swearinger said about Manusky, and it was apparent Gruden was not pleased.

"I'm quite disappointed to be honest with you," he said. "We made it pretty clear that we try to keep our business within these walls and we've had many a talks before about that and unfortunately he chose to go to the media again and talk about his displeasure with some of the calls."

"I don't know if he really understands that what he's doing is not helpful one bit," Gruden later added.

While on the radio, Swearinger further assessed the year under Manusky. He was not as critical as he was immediately following the Week 16 loss, but he still reasoned that the defense was coming up short.

"We've made plays in the things that he's called," he said. "My only issue was a few tweaks here and there that could make us better."

There are a ton more noteworthy quotes and questions in 106.7's discussion, but Swearinger's thoughts on Gruden overall were particularly interesting. He didn't slam Gruden, but for a guy who's routinely groused about practice habits in Washington, he sure seemed to hint that the 'Skins aren't pushed enough.

"Jay is a player's coach, and that can go one of two ways," Swearinger explained. "The players love him, we want to play for you, or it can go to, like, we're not getting enough work."

Now, the DB will look to join his fifth franchise since coming into the league in 2013. He no doubt possesses talent, but he also has yet to find a true home.

And while it very recently looked like the Redskins could be his spot for years to come, the decision-makers just couldn't handle some of his off-field habits any longer.

For the entire Grant & Danny interview, check out the audio below:

