DJ Stevens lone Jackson State football's All-SWAC first-team member

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jackson State suffered massive losses in the transfer portal during the offseason with the departure of former coach Deion Sanders.

How big of an impact was it? Only tight end DJ Stevens was named an All-SWAC Preseason first team selection heading into the 2023 college football season.

Stevens caught 37 passes for 376 yards with four touchdowns and earned second-team all-conference in 2022.

"DJ (Stevens) had a heck of a season last year at tight end," JSU coach T.C. Taylor said. "He did some great things for us. I look forward to another big season from him. He has been around the program a long time. I'm very excited about what the future holds for him."

Last season, Stevens played his best football in clutch moments. His highlight came against Campbell after Jackson State was unable to score a touchdown in the first half and led 9-7.

On the third play of the third quarter, former Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders tossed a throwback pass across the field to Stevens, who outran the Camels’ defense for a 48-yard touchdown that sparked a 22-14 victory.

In the offseason, Stevens announced he was returning to JSU after the school hired offensive coordinator Maurice Harris, who had previously been the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Auburn coach Hugh Freeze while he was at Liberty. He is also a former tight ends coach at Ole Miss. At Ole Miss, Harris coached Evan Ingram of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor is not bothered by having one All-SWAC selection, and said it is people opinions.

"I know what kind of football team we have and what kind of young men we have," Taylor said. "I know how hard they are working and we are going to show people."

