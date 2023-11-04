DJ Rodman sits down with USC teammate and No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier
USC men's basketball student-athlete DJ Rodman puts on his reporter hat and interviews teammate and No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier.
USC men's basketball student-athlete DJ Rodman puts on his reporter hat and interviews teammate and No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier.
Arizona and USC are the only two Pac-12 teams that will start the season ranked this fall.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Follow the entire card at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Yahoo Sports as we bring you the latest results and highlights.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
Turner blocked a field goal that was returned for a TD before his ejection.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
Chicago acquired the edge rusher ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.