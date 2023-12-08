DJ Reader a surprise addition to final Colts vs. Bengals injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals list just three names on the final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts — but two of the three are huge.

Star defensive lineman DJ Reader is a new addition to the report at the end of the week due to a back issue:

DT DJ Reader (Questionable)

WR Tyler Boyd (Questionable)

OT D’Ante Smith (Questionable)

Bengals coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic about Reader and Boyd, but it says a lot that they felt the need to add Reader at all — and it goes without saying how much the run defense would suffer without him.

In good news, rookie corner DJ Turner and Jonah Williams don’t make an appearance on the final report at all after spotty attendance over the prior two days.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire