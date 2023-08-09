DJ Reader rips Elgton Jenkins for starting Bengals-Packers brawl

By the time the proverbial dust settled on multiple practice scuffles between the visiting Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals, one player was at the center of both — Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins.

One of those scuffles started with Jenkins and Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt getting into it. The other featured Jenkins and nose tackle DJ Reader, who was on the receiving end of a slap.

Jenkins was ultimately escorted off the field and Reader let his feelings on the matter be known after the fact, telling Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer that Jenkins is a “JAG (just a guy).”

He expanded on those thoughts, via Conway:

DJ Reader on what happened in the scuffle with Elgton Jenkins pic.twitter.com/Mv8MCSxkMP — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2023

Reader then hit social media:

He’s a J A G — Dj Reader (@Djread98) August 9, 2023

Like the fight with the Rams and Aaron Donald during joint practices, the Bengals don’t leave this one too happy with certain elements from the Packers.

