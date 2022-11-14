DJ Reader reveals extent of knee injury after clearance to return

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, as anticipated, was cleared to practice on Monday.

That opens a 21-day window for the team to activate him and fully clear him to play in games. This was always the projected return timetable thanks to the bye week and upcoming tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers (which has been flexed out of primetime).

Reader also made his return to media appearances upon re-activation. Among the questions, naturally, was the extent of the injury he suffered early in the season.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer captured his response, which includes ligament damage among the notables:

Just spoke with DJ Reader who said he tore his MCL in two different places. Reader is happy to be back for this second-half push the #Bengals plan to make — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 14, 2022

It’s impressive that Reader has fought his way back and the Bengals could really use the help in the middle of a brutal winter stretch that will decide whether they make the playoffs.

The AFC North — like the entire conference — is something of a mess.

List

Panthers vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from Week 9

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire