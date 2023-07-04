DJ Reader comments on Bengals’ offseason at charity event

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader was back in Houston for the Ultimate Dopest Charity Dodgeball Challenge, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, and commented on the offseason so far.

Reader said he feels the Bengals are looking good this offseason and he feels confident going into this year.

“We’re just working hard,” Reader said. “I feel like we have all the right pieces. It’s all about everyone putting it together. You have to go out there and execute every year, that’s how the game goes.”

While Reader said he does miss Houston since it’s where his roots are, he still believes he made a great decision signing with the Bengals.

The Bengals likely feel the same way since he has been able to help them along to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances.

