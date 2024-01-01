DJ Moore thanks Panthers for clinching Bears 2024’s No. 1 overall pick

DJ Moore probably wasn’t all that happy when the Carolina Panthers traded him to the Chicago Bears this past spring. Heck, he found out on a phone call while grabbing some packages at the end of his driveway.

But now, almost 10 months later, he seems A-okay—thankful, even.

Coupled with the Arizona Cardinals’ shocking upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina’s 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched the Panthers the worst record of the 2023 campaign. That, in turn, clinched Chicago the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

So, being that he was an integral part of the blockbuster deal that put the Bears into this position, Moore was asked about the help from his old pals.

#Bears WR DJ Moore asked about the Bears getting the number 1 overall pick: "I mean, shit, I feel I was the number 1 pick when they traded for me. But, I mean, thanks to Carolina, that's all I can say to that." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) December 31, 2023

The Panthers traded Moore, 2023’s ninth overall pick, 2023’s 61st overall pick, 2024’s eventual first overall pick and a 2025 second-rounder for what were essentially the rights to Bryce Young. Young, ironically enough, struggled in the pick-clinching defeat—throwing for just 112 yards and an interception.

Moore, meanwhile, is wrapping up a career season for the 7-9 Bears. He’s reeled in 83 receptions for 1,141 yards and seven touchdowns.

