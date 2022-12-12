Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore played all but three offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but he didn’t have much of an impact on the stat sheet.

Sam Darnold targeted Moore three times during the game, but Moore did not catch any passes — he did run twice for six yards — during the 30-24 victory. Hopes for a rebound in Week 15 will be on hold pending Moore’s visit with doctors on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore is going for tests on his ankle. The results of those tests will determine if there’s any chance of Moore missing next Sunday’s home game against the Steelers.

Moore has 46 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns this season.

DJ Moore to have tests on injured ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk