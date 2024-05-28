DJ Moore sounds off on pre-draft throwing session with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze

Before Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze were drafted by the Chicago Bears, they participated in a throwing session along with Bears veteran wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

While it was clear that Williams would soon be drafted by Chicago, the same couldn’t be said for Odunze. But things couldn’t have worked out better for the Bears when they were able to land both Williams and Odunze, at first and ninth overall.

Moore recently reflected on that pre-NFL draft throwing session with Williams and Odunze, which served as foreshadowing for the pair joining the team.

“At that point, it was so like he [Ryan Poles] was playing that game of ‘You’re not supposed to know who we’re drafting but we all know who he’s drafting,'” Moore said Thursday. “He kind of knew what was going on. I had the offense for a like a few days so I kind of knew everything that was going on with the offense and the ins and outs with it.

“When I got out there I was just helping them along. He [Williams] was asking questions, Rome was asking questions. I was like ‘Do y’all know something we don’t know out here? Are y’all both coming?’ And we ended up taking both so it worked out.”

With Odunze on the roster, the Bears have one of the best receiver trios in the NFL (and the best in franchise history). It’s an ideal situation for Williams, who’s being set up for immediate success as a rookie.

