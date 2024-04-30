DJ Moore sounds off on new Bears QB Caleb Williams after throwing session

The Chicago Bears officially ushered in the start of the Caleb Williams era last Thursday, but the No. 1 pick was already busy building chemistry with his new receivers.

Before the 2024 NFL draft, Williams hosted a workout with Bears wideouts DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and new rookie Rome Odunze (who wasn’t guaranteed to join Chicago at that point) in Los Angeles.

In an interview with The Mirror before the draft, Moore reflected on the throwing session with Williams.

“It was good,” Moore said. “He [Caleb] asked me to come out to Cali[fornia]. I went there. We had a good throwing session. We were bouncing off ideas from each other, how we’re gonna do things and stuff like that. It was a good one.”

Moore, who supported Justin Fields returning as QB1 this year, shared his early thoughts on Williams after their throwing session. And it sounds like the pair are hard at work building that chemistry.

“Anticipation is there,” Moore said. “You can tell that he’s expecting us to be open at a certain time. That’s gonna be one of the things that’s better. Just gotta be on the same page with him going forward. It’s just gonna take some time. Maybe it’s gonna be fast, or it might take some time. But I’m hoping it’s fast.

Just days after Williams was selected by Chicago at No. 1 overall, he was back throwing with Moore in Los Angeles as the pair work on building their early chemistry ahead of OTAs.

Expectations are high surrounding Williams heading into his rookie season. He’s entering arguably the best situation for a No. 1 pick quarterback ever. He’s got the arsenal of weapons in Moore, Allen, Odunze, D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet, along with an improved offensive line and a potential top-five defense.

