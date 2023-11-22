DJ Moore signs ‘Shut up' on football and delivers it to heckling Lions fan

DJ Moore signs ‘Shut up' on football and delivers it to heckling Lions fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Lions had a 12th man in attendance for the game they hosted against the Bears this past Sunday.

According to Equanimeous St. Brown on The 33rd Team podcast, there was a fan heckling the Bears behind their bench for the entire game.

"There's a guy that sits behind our bench that just talks nonstop all game," Equanimeous said. "Literally, some fat, black dude yelling the whole game. He was there last year, too. The whole game. In the front row, right behind our bench."

Equnanimeous' brother, Amon-Ra, defended the fan, excited he was talking "nonsense" to the Bears all game. He juxtaposed that fan with a different, more offensive, fan in Seattle --- one Equanimeous wasn't aware of.

The Bears wide receiver is convinced the Lions planted the fan behind their bench.

"They must give him free seats and say 'Sit here. Talk the whole game. Talk s--- the whole game,'" Equanimeous said.

In response to the fan, DJ Moore signed a football and wrote "Shut up" on the ball. The ball he gave the fan was the one he caught for a 38-yard touchdown against the Lions.

The 33rd Team tracked down a video of the fan, as well as the ball Moore signed for him.

We found the #Lions fan who was chirping at the Bears sideline all game long on Sunday



It was so annoying that DJ Moore gave him a signed TD ball with a message to "SHUT UP." 😂



(h/t @charlie_robinhood and @helluva313 / IG) https://t.co/lB6e45quke pic.twitter.com/p105lIoMGw — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 22, 2023

