DJ Moore races for 62-yard touchdown in first preseason game in Chicago

The Bears are hoping that Justin Fields-to-DJ Moore is a winning combination for years to come. They're off to a good start.

On the first series of Moore's first preseason game as a Bear, Fields hit Moore with a short pass, and Moore raced upfield and turned it into a 62-yard touchdown.

The Bears' first offensive possession was just three plays long, but they went 75 yards, and they have to be very pleased with how quickly Fields got Moore involved.

Moore arrived this offseason in a trade with the Panthers that gave Carolina the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and gave the Bears two first-round picks and Moore. The Bears think they got their No. 1 receiver in that trade.