DJ Moore, Matt Eberflus talk Bears offense’s early struggles during OTAs

The Chicago Bears’ first week of organized team activities is underway with the players working to get their minds and bodies prepared for training camp later in the summer.

In the perpetual battle between offense and defense, it seems that the defenders have the upper hand this week, tapping into that same intensity they found late last season.

The offense came into OTAs with a few disadvantages, however. They’re learning a new scheme designed by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and they lined up against the defense short a few starters.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged the team’s struggles as a whole in the first stage of OTAs, but he asserts that his squad is making strides in the right direction.

“It’s not perfect right now, by any stretch of the imagination,” Eberflus said. “That’s defense, offense, special teams. Everything’s a work in progress, but we’re certainly making progress.”

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has done this song and dance several times through his seven years in the league, and he had a level-headed response when asked about the offense’s early woes.

“It’s frustrating, but we also know that we’re learning a new system,” Moore said. “They’ve been in that system for what, like three years right now? And then they don’t make it no better that they’re out there having fun with it and we’re just frustrated because we’re not accomplishing what we want to. But on the flip side, we know that we’re still learning and coming together as an offense.”

The 2024 rendition of the Bears has yet to be molded into a product that can seriously compete this year. They have several months of sculpting to do before they’re put to the test in Week 1.

