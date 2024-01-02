DJ Moore lets Bears front office know he wants Justin Fields back

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields faces an uncertain future heading into the final week of the 2023 season. But he continues to garner support from his teammates.

No one has been as big a supporter as wide receiver DJ Moore, who’s had a career year in his first year in Chicago with Fields. Moore has eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards for the first time in his career, and the Fields-Moore duo has been among the NFL’s best.

Moore has spoken out several times during this final stretch of games about how he wants Fields back in 2024. Moore indirectly challenged the Bears front office, notably general manager Ryan Poles, to do the right thing and keep Fields.

“He’s ‘Him.’ I want him to be the quarterback,” Moore said, via Ari Meirov. “I said what I said; now it’s on the higher-ups. It’s up to them.”

Now that the Bears have secured the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft — thanks to the Carolina Panthers — the pressure is on general manager Ryan Poles to make an important decision at quarterback.

Poles can trade the No. 1 pick for the second straight year — and get an even bigger haul than he did last year — and continue to build around Fields. Or he can select Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or quarterback of his choosing.

The players have been quite vocal about wanting Fields back next season, and his growth since his return from injury has reportedly made this a difficult decision for the Bears.

This decision will ultimately impact the Bears for the next decade. So no pressure, Poles.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire