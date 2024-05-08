DJ Moore explains what sets Bears rookie Caleb Williams apart

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has played with several quarterbacks throughout his NFL career, and he’s gearing up to play with another in rookie Caleb Williams.

While Williams was drafted just two weeks ago, Moore has already had a couple of throwing sessions with the first overall pick — both before and after Williams was drafted.

During an appearance on “Up & Adams,” Moore was asked what sets Williams apart from other quarterbacks. And his answer was telling.

“Anticipation,” Moore said. “…When we were working out, he had the ball right there on the money, before we even turned around.”

Anticipation was something former Bears quarterback Justin Fields notably struggled with during his tenure. While Moore was a strong proponent of Fields, he sounds impressed with what he’s seen from Williams so far.

Moore played a big role in the pre-draft process, where he was among the Chicago veterans who went to dinner with Williams during his Top 30 visit and jumpstarted building their rapport.

Ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend, Williams has already organized some offseason throwing sessions with his new teammates before they all come together at Halas Hall later this month for organized team activities.

