DJ Moore did not practice on Wednesday

Bears receiver DJ Moore was not able to practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's victory over the Lions.

While Moore sustained the injury in the third quarter, he was still able to finish the game. He caught six passes for 68 yards with a touchdown and had three carries for 20 yards with a TD in the 28-13 win.

In his first season with the Bears, Moore has 76 catches for 1,071 yards with seven touchdowns.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) also did not practice.

Defensive back Jaquan Brisker (groin) was limited.

Earlier on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is out for the season with a broken ankle.

