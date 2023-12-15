DJ Moore confirms his status for Sunday's game against the Browns

DJ Moore missed Wednesday's Bears practice and was limited Thursday this week with an ankle injury he suffered against the Lions last Sunday.

However, he confirmed on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" that his limitations in practice are just a precautionary measure.

"Oh, not much, you know, just a little cautionary," Moore said when asked about his ankle. "You know, it happened on Sunday and I'm just working back through it."

Will he play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday?

"Yeah, of course."

This isn't breaking news. Wide receivers coach Mike Tolbert expressed the same confidence about Moore's status earlier this week.

"We don't play 'til Sunday. We're loading the wagon and the wagon will be full Sunday. He'll be ready to roll," Tolbert said.

Still, it's nice to hear from Moore himself that he plans to play. Against the Lions, Moore finished with six catches for 68 yards and one touchdown. He tacked on three rushes for 20 yards and an additional touchdown, too.

