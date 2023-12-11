DJ Moore: Bears are as good as any team in the NFC North, we plan to win out

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore says don't count Chicago out of the NFC playoff picture.

Asked on 670 The Score in Chicago if the Bears feel they're as good as any team in the NFC North, Moore responded, "For sure."

And while the Bears were largely left for dead when they were 2-7 in November, they're now 5-8, and Moore believes the Bears are going to finish 9-8.

"Our plan is to win out," Moore said.

The Bears' remaining games are at Cleveland, home against the Cardinals, home against the Falcons and at Green Bay. Those are winnable games if the Bears can play the way they played in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Could the Bears go 9-8 and sneak into the NFC playoffs? It's not likely. But it's not impossible, either. They're a much better team right now than they were for the first half of the season.