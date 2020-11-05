DJ LeMahieu takes home second straight AL Silver Slugger Award

DJ LeMahieu is taking home some hardware for the second straight season.

Just as he did in 2019, LeMahieu has been named a 2020 AL Silver Slugger at second base, given to the top offensive players at each position.

The 32-year-old won the American League batting title with his .364 average, while his .421 OBP and 1.011 slugging percentage were equally as impressive. LeMahieu proved to be the most valuable member of the Yankees again this season, slugging 10 home runs with 27 RBI and 41 runs scored in 50 games, while also having the versatility to play third base and first base as well.

And while this piece of hardware is certainly one that LeMahieu will keep on his mantle, he’s still after a bigger prize as well. After finishing fourth in MVP voting in 2019, LeMahieu is a finalist this year, along with Chicago’s Jose Abreu and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez. Abreu is likely to end up the winner on Nov. 12, but that shouldn’t take away from the remarkable season LeMahieu had in pinstripes.

The big question now, of course, is whether or not the Yankees will be able to retain LeMahieu’s services, as he’s now one of the biggest names on the free agency front.