DJ LeMahieu 'planning to decline' Yankees' qualifying offer: report

In what should come as expected news, it sounds like DJ LeMahieu will not be accepting the Yankees’ qualifying offer of $18.9 million for the 2021 season.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, LeMahieu is planning to decline the Bombers’ qualifying offer. The infielder has until next Wednesday to officially inform the team whether or not he will accept the offer.

But it’s always looked like LeMahieu is headed for a big-money deal this offseason, as he’s established himself as one of the game’s best pure hitters over the past two seasons.

The 32-year-old won the American League batting title with his .364 average while earning his second straight Silver Slugger award and he’ll finish top four in the AL MVP race for the second consecutive season, as he’s a finalist for this year’s award which will be announced next week.

The Yankees, meanwhile would love to retain LeMahieu’s services, as he’s provided a tremendously reliable bat at the top of the lineup, slashing .336/.386/.536 in his two seasons in the Bronx.