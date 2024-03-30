DJ LeMahieu has non-displaced bone fracture, will be re-imaged in two weeks

DJ LeMahieu’s return to the Yankees may be further than expected as manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Saturday that his infielder has a non-displaced bone fracture and that he will be re-imaged in two weeks.

Starting the season on the 10-day IL with what was classified as a right foot contusion, LeMahieu will continue to hit as much as he can tolerate in the meantime, per Boone.

In his place, a combination of Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti will man third base for New York. Cabrera gets the nod on Saturday, batting eighth, against the Houston Astros.