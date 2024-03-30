Advertisement

DJ LeMahieu has non-displaced bone fracture, will be re-imaged in two weeks

Robert Sanchez
·1 min read

DJ LeMahieu’s return to the Yankees may be further than expected as manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Saturday that his infielder has a non-displaced bone fracture and that he will be re-imaged in two weeks.

Starting the season on the 10-day IL with what was classified as a right foot contusion, LeMahieu will continue to hit as much as he can tolerate in the meantime, per Boone.

In his place, a combination of Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti will man third base for New York. Cabrera gets the nod on Saturday, batting eighth, against the Houston Astros.